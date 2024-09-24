AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.