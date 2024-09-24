Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,142,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,320 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 240.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

