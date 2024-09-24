Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.78

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 38143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 19.55%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.