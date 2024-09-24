AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Down 3.2%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 445.50 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 445.50 ($5.95). Approximately 30,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.14).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 428.68.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

