Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMBU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $2,540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 72.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 381,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 160,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter.

AIMBU opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

