Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 2,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

