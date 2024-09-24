Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 12,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 7,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Akumin Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

