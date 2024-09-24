Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of Albion Development VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,519. Albion Development VCT has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.47. The stock has a market cap of £129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

