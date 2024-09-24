Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Development VCT Price Performance
Shares of Albion Development VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,519. Albion Development VCT has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.47. The stock has a market cap of £129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.04.
