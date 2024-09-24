Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.88 Per Share

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.1 %

Albion Technology & Gen VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69.50 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a PE ratio of 3,550.00. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.99).

Get Albion Technology & Gen VCT alerts:

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.