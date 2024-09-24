Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.88 Per Share

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.1 %
Albion Technology & Gen VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69.50 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a PE ratio of 3,550.00. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.99).
About Albion Technology & Gen VCT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Technology & Gen VCT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.