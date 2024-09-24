Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Sells 17,733 Shares

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 17,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $10,285.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,512.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Stock Performance
Shares of Algorhythm stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 92,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,189. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Algorhythm Company Profile
