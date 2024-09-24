AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
AWF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 113,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,111. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
