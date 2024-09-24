AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 19,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,816. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
