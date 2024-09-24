Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 27000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

