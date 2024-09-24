Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading Down 14.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 6,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Amarillo Biosciences Stock Down 14.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Amarillo Biosciences
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
