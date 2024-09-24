AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

