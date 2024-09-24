Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 66,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 618,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,210 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $23,495,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in Ambarella by 25.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $571,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

