American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

