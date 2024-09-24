AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 4.1%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.35. 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

