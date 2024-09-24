Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Up 6.7%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 2,245,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,351,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £67.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

