AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 3.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 344,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 787,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 108,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,481,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.