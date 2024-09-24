Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,006 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

