Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.47

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2211879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 266,916 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 105,421 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.