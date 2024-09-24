Analysts’ Downgrades for September 24th (AIZ, ATGE, CAT, DKL, ENR, FNB, GAIN, MCHP, MTB, PH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 24th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Assurant Inc alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.