Analysts’ Downgrades for September 24th (AIZ, ATGE, CAT, DKL, ENR, FNB, GAIN, MCHP, MTB, PH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 24th:
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.