Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oxford Industries (OXM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $101.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Oxford Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 239,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

