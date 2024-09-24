Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) in the last few weeks:

9/24/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

9/4/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. 1,577,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,256. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

