Analyzing Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.05%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Danone.

0.1% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.89 billion 1.66 $953.42 million N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.67 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.29

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Danone has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sow Good beats Danone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

