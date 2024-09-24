Analyzing Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zenvia and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 60.78%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Zenvia.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $879.41 million 0.07 -$12.22 million ($0.29) -5.19 Kingsoft Cloud $7.02 billion 0.09 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.26

This table compares Zenvia and Kingsoft Cloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. Zenvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -13.11% -13.30% -6.47% Kingsoft Cloud -25.33% -24.99% -11.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zenvia has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zenvia beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

