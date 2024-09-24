AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 233,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,526. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.