AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 233,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,526. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

