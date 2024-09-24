Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.06

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Andritz Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

