Andy Wattula Sells 9,356 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 3,138,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,260. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.