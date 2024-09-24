Andy Wattula Sells 9,356 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 3,138,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,260. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,489,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,319,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 322,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

