Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,298 ($30.77) and last traded at GBX 2,263.50 ($30.31). Approximately 3,909,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,913,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,122.50 ($28.42).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,203.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,283.28. The firm has a market cap of £27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,197.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,310.68%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

