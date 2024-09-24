Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.21), with a volume of 54368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.16).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.62.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

