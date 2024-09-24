Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 69.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

