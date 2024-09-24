AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.63

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.63 and last traded at $128.32, with a volume of 151879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

