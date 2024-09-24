Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

Insider Activity at Arena REIT

In related news, insider Helen Thornton purchased 7,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.78 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.86 ($20,549.22). Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

