Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $379.40 and last traded at $380.56. Approximately 450,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,302,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

