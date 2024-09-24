ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $19.21. 10,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

Institutional Trading of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.85% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

