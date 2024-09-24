Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 8,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

