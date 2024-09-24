Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 9,308 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASAN remained flat at $11.89 on Tuesday. 2,098,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,486. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
