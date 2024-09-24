Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 9,308 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN remained flat at $11.89 on Tuesday. 2,098,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,486. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

