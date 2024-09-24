Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $58,678.83 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN stock remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,098,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
