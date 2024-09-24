Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $58,678.83 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock remained flat at $11.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,098,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

