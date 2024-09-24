Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) VP Buys $18,840.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) VP Anthony X. Pan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $18,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $99,569.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 51,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,378. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Ascent Industries Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascent Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

