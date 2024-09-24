ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $801.00 and last traded at $802.44. 243,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,260,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $321.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $865.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

