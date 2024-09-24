ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$45,650.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

ATCO Stock Up 1.0 %

ATCO stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.22. 201,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACO.X. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.08.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

