Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.45

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 10930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $61,194,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

