Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 288,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,167,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.48) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

