Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.69

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 15108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Avient by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,520,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

