Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock.

NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 169,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,912. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.81. Aware has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,667 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

