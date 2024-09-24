Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

