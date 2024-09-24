AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.