Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.74

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.67, with a volume of 186975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.5566787 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.